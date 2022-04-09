ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Driver Crashes into Private Jets, Fuel Truck at Love Field Airport: Police

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo jets are damaged after a drunk driver crashed into a hangar at Dallas Love Field Airport, police said. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
11Alive

Gainesville woman killed in deadly crash with Mack truck, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal car crash in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon. No charges are expected to be filed, Gainesville Police said. Maria Hernandez exited a business driveway onto Thompson Bridge Road southbound near Oak Tree Drive when her vehicle impacted a Mack dump truck heading northbound. The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, police said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Field Airport#Dallas Police#Traffic Accident#Private Jets#Gmc Sierra#Parkland Hospital
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS DFW

Passenger Removed From Southwest Flight Out Of Dallas Love Field For Refusing To Wear Mask

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.  
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas teen who crashed into house had been fatally shot, police say

DALLAS — A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting and crash in southern Dallas on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police identified the victim as Marvin Rivera. Officers had responded about 3:50 p.m. to the 1200 block of Diceman Avenue, near Cedar Crest and Kiest boulevards, where a car had crashed into a house, according to police news release.
DALLAS, TX
KSST Radio

4 Women, 1 Man Arrested Following Assault At South Broadway Street Convenience Store

Four women and one man were arrested late last night following an assault at a South Broadway Street convenience store, according to arrest reports. Communications operators just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, dispatched Sulphur Springs Police Officers Zachary Davis and Dustin Green to search for a group of females reported to have been involved in an assault at Joe’s convenience store on South Broadway Street. The suspected were reportedly seen leaving the parking lot in a maroon Ford Explorer.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy