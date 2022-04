Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a car in South Florida, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was 24 years old. Haskins started only one season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he led the team to a 13-1 record and a win in the Rose Bowl with 50 touchdown passes on the year. Haskins finished that season third in Heisman Trophy voting behind only quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO