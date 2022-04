FOXBORO (CBS) – Mac Jones got the attention of Patriots fans last week when he organized a throwing session with his wide receivers in Florida. According to one Patriots beat writer, the trip was just the latest example that the young quarterback is “on a mission” this offseason. ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote that while this week’s throwing session made headlines because videos made it onto social media, it was not the first get together of the offseason. Jones was joined in Tampa Bay by several players, including Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and newly acquired receiver DeVante Parker. Reiss said several weeks...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO