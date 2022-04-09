ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.W.A.T. #100 Sneak Peek: Hondo Watches Himself Commit Murder (?!)

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago

You won’t believe what you are about to see — and to be sure, neither do S.W.A.T. ‘s Hondo and Nichelle.

In the newly renewed CBS cop drama ‘s 100th episode, titled “The Fugitive” and airing this Sunday at 10/9c, body cam footage dropped off at a local news station sure as hell seems to show Hondo shooting two police officers in cold blood.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Nichelle (played by Rochelle Aytes) lays eyes on the breaking news first, and quickly calls over Hondo (Shemar Moore). But there is no mistaking what appears to be happening on the body cam footage: Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson Jr., declaring himself to be still furious over the extent of racism within the LAPD’s own ranks, has two fellow officers bound and gagged at his feet, before turning his gun on them both.

Press play above to catch Hondo and Nichelle’s knee-jerk reactions to the impossible video.

As you can easily imagine, “[It’s] a crazy episode,” cast member Lina Esco, who plays Chris, recently told TVLine. “That’s going to be full-blown action, with every toy you could possibly imagine in terms of action, cameras, drones… everything .”

As announced last week, S.W.A.T. will air its Season 5 finale on Sunday, May 22.

Want scoop on S.W.A.T. , or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

