NJ man arrested in connection with 32-year-old cold case murder of NY woman

NEW JERSEY (1010 WINS) — Some answers have finally been revealed in a 32-year-old cold case of a New York woman who was found dead in New Jersey.

During Memorial Day weekend in 1990, 20-year-old Susan Negersmith from Carmel was visiting the Wildwood area with friends when she went missing.

Negersmith’s partially clothed body was discovered on May 27 by a restaurant in Wildwood in a rear outside storage area. An investigation revealed Negersmith had also been sexually asssaulted.

A Millville, New Jersey man, 62-year-old Jerry Rosado, was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting Negersmith. Investigators collected a DNA sample from Negersmith three decades ago which was compared to multiple persons of interest throughout the years until they finally found a match in Rosado, authorities said.

“Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have worked on resolving this case over the last thirty-two years and their collective dedicated effort, in conjunction with the improvements in DNA Technology and Genetic Genealogy Analysis, has led to this long overdue arrest,” said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland. “I want to particularly commend the Major Crimes Cold Case Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office for their steadfast efforts in finally providing a measure of justice to the Negersmith family.”

Rosado has only been charged with sexual assault not for Negersmith’s murder, though authorities said after further investigation more charges could come about.

If convicted, Rosado faces 5 to 10 years in prison.