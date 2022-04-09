ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Guardians sign outfielder Myles Straw to five-year extension

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
It took years for the Guardians to find stability in center field. Now, they've made sure the man who provided it isn't going anywhere.

The Guardians have agreed to a five-year contract extension with center fielder Myles Straw. The team confirmed the extension on Twitter. The deal includes club options for the 2027 and 2028 season. The extension is worth $25 million and the club options are valued at $8 million and $8.5 million in 2027 and 2028, respectively, a source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

The deal, in terms of timing and length, is similar to the one handed out to closer Emmanuel Clase — a five-year, $20 million extension that includes two club option years and runs through the 2028 season. The club has also reportedly signed Jose Ramirez to a five-year, $124 million extension , though it hasn't been officially announced yet.

Straw would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season, so this potentially eats into three free-agent years.

Straw was acquired from the Houston Astros at last year's trade deadline. He was terrific after coming to Cleveland, hitting .285 with a .362 on-base percentage, two home runs, 16 doubles, 14 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Defensively, Straw ranked in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average last season and was credited with five defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs.

Straw provides the Guardians with solid defense in center field and a speedy option atop the lineup. After years of running through a wide range of center fielders without much luck, the Guardians, barring a trade, have the spot filled through 2028.

The list of players who roamed center field in Cleveland in the few years prior to Straw's acquisition was extensive. There was Greg Allen. Lonnie Chisenhall was there for a bit. Tyler Naquin tried it out. Austin Jackson worked out well as a non-roster invitee to camp, but that arrangement didn't last long.

The list goes on to include Daniel Robertson, Michael Martinez, Brandon Barnes and Abraham Almonte. Leonys Martin secured the spot for a while. Jason Kipnis even played some of Cleveland's biggest games in recent memory in center field. And then Delino DeShields was brought in as part of the Corey Kluber trade, but that was short-lived as well.

Then, more recently, options included Bradley Zimmer — who was traded on Thursday to the Toronto Blue Jays for reliever Anthony Castro — Oscar Mercado, Ben Gamel, Jordan Luplow and Harold Ramirez.

Center field in Cleveland is now Shaw's turf for the foreseeable future.

