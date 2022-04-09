ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Noble grad Ali transferring to Butler

By Josh Ayen
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – East Noble grad Ali Ali is heading back to the Hoosier state to continue his college basketball career. On Saturday, Ali announced via social media that he is transferring to Butler University.

Ali spent the past three seasons with Akron, playing a key role with the Zips as the team won the MAC tournament and earned a spot in the NCAA tournament. He averaged just under 14 points per game and three rebounds per game this past season.

Ali will join new head coach Thad Matta, who is returning to the Bulldogs after coaching the team for the 2000-01 season.

The former Indiana All-Star is excited to join the Bulldogs and get the program back to their winning ways.

“At the end of the day we play to win, and that’s something (Matta) does, so that was very appealing.”

Ali adds he wants to spend the offseason preparing for the physical play of the BIG EAST while fine tuning his skillset such as his shooting, ball handling and decision-making.

