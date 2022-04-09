KSP Looking for Armed and Dangerous Man

WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky State Police say its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Warsaw determined the suspect troopers shot also fired during the incident. Kentucky State Police said they were called to Ambrose Road and Bischoff Road on March 4 because someone had a gun. They arrived at...
TRENTON, Ga. — UPDATE: March 25, 2022 @ 4:30 a.m. The Trenton City Police Department is still searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault and stalking. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. During the investigation, police learned the suspect was given a ride from a gas station...
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The case against a man accused of dealing drugs and causing a death has been dismissed. Todd Gardner was accused of selling drugs laced with fentanyl to Zach Goodin. Goodin died and his death was blamed on the fentanyl. The trial was scheduled to begin on April 8 but the Indiana Court of Appeals overturned a conviction […]
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A juvenile was charged as an adult after a hit-and-run that resulted in death, says the Evansville Police Department (EPD). On April 3, around 9:00 p.m., EPD says that officers went to Franklin and Weinbach for a hit and run with injury. EPD says that officers found that the hit and […]
WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
Medford, Ore. - Medford Police announced on Friday that an armed and dangerous fugitive, one that has been on the run for months, has finally been caught. Anthony Minneci is now in jail facing a massive list of criminal charges. The police hunt began on January 6th, when deputies tried...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen it? From the pictures alone, it might be hard to tell. Police say it was involved in a pedestrian hit and run March 15 at the intersection of Allens Lane and Kratzville Rd. If anyone has information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved, you’re asked to call […]
Two men have been arrested after an investigation spanning months finally resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a home in Evansville, Indiana. 28-year-old Ethan Shane Walker Parker and 30-year-old Joshua Rudolph Harvey are the two men arrested. Both are residents of Evansville. Both men are facing drug-related charges and are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on $100,000 bonds.
SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – Five people have been detained after a SWAT bust on Tuesday morning. Police say the incident happened at a residence located near 1634 South 700 West in Woods Cross around 4 a.m. Both Woods Cross Police and the South Davis Metro SWAT Team were at the scene, serving a warrant […]
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County say a man accused of shooting at them Thursday afternoon is in custody. An update from the sheriff's office around 5 a.m. said that Daniel Robbins was arrested. Alachua County Sheriff's made the arrest. Officials asked people to be on the...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are asking the public to help locate an inmate who was released from jail by mistake. Just after 11:30 a.m. Monday, inmate Elijah Nehemiah Reed was released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility in error, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Reed was in...
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning. Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New […]
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
Dozens of voters attended the Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner this evening to meet and hear from Missouri candidates who will be on the primary election ballot.
