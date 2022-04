These are the cheapest places in Ocean County, right now. I use a website and app called gasbuddy.com, it's always changing with the prices of gas going up and down. So, I would love your help. If you get gas today, jot down the amount. If you see a little cheaper than $3.40 for regular, let me know, at sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com. I'd love to put a list together to help our neighbors and friends out on where to find the cheapest gas in Ocean County. I love asking you to help, you always come through. Will it be the cheapest in Toms River? Will it be the cheapest in Forked River? Let's find out. Let's help each other out.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO