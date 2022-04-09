‘I did that!’: Man arrested after placing Biden decals on gas pump, as fuel anger grows

A fed-up Pennsylvania man got into an ugly gas station confrontation with local cops after he was allegedly caught slapping anti-Joe Biden stickers on the pumps in protest of rising fuel prices.

“This guy stuck stickers on a gas pump, got yelled at by a clerk for doing so and went crazy afterwards,” wrote Aaron Philips, who recorded the March 31 incident and shared it on Facebook.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, was charged on April 4 with a series of offenses after placing decals of President Biden on pumps at a Turkey Hill gas station, Lancaster Online reports .



His effort is part of a growing nationwide trend as gas prices continue to soar. The stickers show the president pointing at the prices with the words “I did that!” in big, bold print.

“F— you,” Glazewski is heard yelling while flailing his arms at police. He then ran toward the pump, screaming, “I did that! That’s what I did!” parroting the message seen on stickers placed on gas pumps around the country.

Thomas Richard Glazewski was charged with resisting arrest and other charges after the altercation. J.C. Rice for NY Post

Glazewksi then ran across the gas station parking lot and was tackled and handcuffed by an officer. The belligerence continued as three cops tried to shove him into the back seat of an East Hempfield patrol car, even kicking at two of the officers.

He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief, Lancaster Online reported.

A gallon of regular gas currently averages $4.12 nationally, $4.22 in Pennsylvania and $4.24 in New York, according to AAA.

The Post last month found the Biden “I did that!” decals on gas pumps in both Mott Haven and Harlem. Amazon sells 100 packs of the stickers online for $8.95.