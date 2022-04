Anne Hathaway just momentarily dethroned Kelly Clarkson as the queen of musical covers. The "WeCrashed" star stopped by "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on March 22 and went head to head with the host in a game called "Sing That Name That Tune," which challenges guests to identify and sing a track after hearing just the first few notes. When a band began playing Clarkson's 2004 hit song "Since U Been Gone" with a guitar, a keyboard, and a drum set, Hathaway didn't hesitate to step up and belt out the chorus's lyrics with perfect pitch. Clarkson, meanwhile, instantly collapsed to the floor upon realizing she didn't recognize her own song.

