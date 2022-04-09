ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

L.A. County sheriff's deputy arrested for alleged child molestation

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yWzj_0f4Thp0w00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday in connection with an internal investigation into allegations he sexually molested a minor.

Deputy Sean Essex was arrested Friday and booked into jail on charges of lewd acts and oral copulation with a child under the age of 14, according to reports.

The case was investigated by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and its special victims unit. It has been forwarded to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for review, the sheriff’s department said.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department expects all of its members to hold themselves to the highest ethical and professional standards at all times,” LASD said in a statement Friday. “Department members who engage in misconduct, especially criminal misconduct that preys on a vulnerable population, will not be tolerated and will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The statement added that Sheriff Alex Villanueva is “appalled and saddened” by the allegations against Essex.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

West Covina man arrested for alleged child molestation; additional victims sought

A West Covina man was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting a child under 14 years old, police said. Detectives, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested 57-year-old resident Benjamin Gutierrez following an investigation, the West Covina Police Department said in a news release. Gutierrez booked on suspicion of lewd […]
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#The L A County Sheriff#Lasd#Knx News
KTLA

Man dead, 2 hospitalized after possible fentanyl overdose

A man died and two others were hospitalized Monday morning in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of Los Angeles following a suspected overdose of fentanyl, officials said. The incident was initially reported about 9 a.m. in a 911 call directing authorities to the 200 block of West 115th Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart stated […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot, killed on Hawthorne street

A man was shot to death on a street in Hawthorne Tuesday night. The shooting was reported at 10:13 p.m. in the 3900 block of 115th Street. Hawthorne police officers were dispatched to find a man with gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released. He does not live at the home whose driveway he collapsed in. Investigators believe the man was shot on an access road at the end of a cul-de-sac off 115th Street, near the 105 Freeway, and then he ran to the driveway, where he collapsed, the sheriff's department said. There was no suspect information or a motive. No arrests have been made. 
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
Shropshire Star

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter has crashed in the Southern California mountains, leaving six people injured. The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding...
ACCIDENTS
L.A. Weekly

Joshua Vasquez-Escamilla Killed in Head-On Crash on Ramona Expressway [Lakeview, CA]

21-Year-Old Driver Dead after Two-Vehicle Collision near Hansen Avenue. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 5:40 a.m., on March 17th near Hansen Avenue. Based on their initial investigation, crews believe that 21-year-old Vasquez-Escamilla, of San Jacinto was driving a Hyundai Sonata westbound on Ramona...
LAKEVIEW, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy