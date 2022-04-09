Monster Jam drives into Heritage Bank Center

Here are 10 things you need to know about Saturday's Monster Jam event at TIAA Bank Field. • It's really loud: The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studied the level of noise at a monster truck show in Cincinnati in 1998 and found that the crowd at the show was exposed to average noise levels of 90-100 decibels and maximum noise levels of around 125 decibels. Hearing protection is recommended for exposure over 85 decibels, so it’s a really good idea to bring earplugs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO