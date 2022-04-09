ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Monster Jam drives into Heritage Bank Center

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - Monster Jam is coming to the Heritage Bank Center over the...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

John Lomax retirement: Kentucky Horse Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - John Lomax will retire at the end of the month. While he won't miss getting up before sunrise, he will miss telling stories about the amazing people who call the Tri-State home. Local 12 is looking back at some of the stories he's told, including one about...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Shuttered East Walnut Hills restaurant revived as burger joint

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur who closed his East Walnut Hills restaurant last summer is reopening the space as a burger joint. Lou Ginocchio opened Heyday in the former O Pie O space at 1527 Madison Road on Wednesday. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read...
CINCINNATI, OH
KWCH.com

Fidelity Bank hosting drive-thru shredding event on April 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fidelity Bank is hosting a free community shredding event on April 2, where people can securely suppose of documents and materials containing personal information. The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank on the northeast corner of English and Market in downtown Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Cars
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Florida Times-Union

10 things to know about Saturday's Monster Jam in Jacksonville

Here are 10 things you need to know about Saturday's Monster Jam event at TIAA Bank Field. • It's really loud: The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studied the level of noise at a monster truck show in Cincinnati in 1998 and found that the crowd at the show was exposed to average noise levels of 90-100 decibels and maximum noise levels of around 125 decibels. Hearing protection is recommended for exposure over 85 decibels, so it’s a really good idea to bring earplugs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WKRC

Whole Foods expanding a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area Whole Foods store is getting a facelift while it expands its physical footprint. The Whole Foods Market, located at 2693 Edmondson Road in Norwood's Rookwood Commons, is getting an overhaul and expanding into a neighboring building that used to house women's boutique Charming Charlie,
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic West Side restaurant for sale

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A West Side staple that has served up Greek cuisine for nearly five decades is for sale as its owner eyes retirement. Alex Vassilou, the owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant at 5209 Glenway Ave. in Price Hill, said that he hopes to retire soon and would like to sell his business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves drilling holes in gas tanks across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Thieves are going to drastic lengths to steal fuel after the price of gas skyrocketed in the wake of the war in Ukraine. In the past month, there have been at least three cases reported in Cincinnati of holes being drilled into gas tanks. Tom and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Jam#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Wkrc#The Heritage Bank Center
WKRC

Cincinnati Police unveil data-driven gun violence reduction plan for summer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After a violent start to spring, Cincinnati leaders vow to crack down on gun violence. "In our first three months, we have strengthened our public safety response by committing to additional recruit classes in our budget, providing an additional $1 million to pay for new emergency vehicles and engaging with the community for effective ways to interrupt the violence," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Not so fast: Costco reverses decision to close Cincinnati-area store

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale has reversed a decision to shutter one of its Cincinnati-area store locations. Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster announced during the April 6 meeting of Springdale City Council that Costco is no longer shuttering its location at 1100 E. Kemper Road when the planned store in Liberty Township opens late this year.
SPRINGDALE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
WKRC

Roebling Suspension Bridge reopening date announced

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The John A. Roebling Bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday, more than a year after it was shut down. The bridge was initially shut down in April of 2019 temporarily when pieces of sandstone broke off the north tower. It was reopened in August after...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Kroger says problem with redeeming Fuel Points fixed, it will monitor situation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is new information on the problems people are having redeeming their Fuel Points at Kroger gas pumps. The machines kept causing people to time out before they could choose how many points they wanted to redeem. A Kroger spokesperson says the company was able to fix the problem overnight and the company is monitoring the situation this weekend to make sure things are working properly.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy