Monster Jam drives into Heritage Bank Center

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - John Lomax will retire at the end of the month. While he won't miss getting up before sunrise, he will miss telling stories about the amazing people who call the Tri-State home. Local 12 is looking back at some of the stories he's told, including one about...
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur who closed his East Walnut Hills restaurant last summer is reopening the space as a burger joint. Lou Ginocchio opened Heyday in the former O Pie O space at 1527 Madison Road on Wednesday. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fidelity Bank is hosting a free community shredding event on April 2, where people can securely suppose of documents and materials containing personal information. The event is happening from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Fidelity Bank on the northeast corner of English and Market in downtown Wichita.
If you haven't toured the National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock, you are really missing out on seeing some great history. And this week, the National Ranching Heritage Center brought back one of the best ways to tour the park. Trolley Tours are back and run each Thursday at 10:30...
Here are 10 things you need to know about Saturday's Monster Jam event at TIAA Bank Field. • It's really loud: The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health studied the level of noise at a monster truck show in Cincinnati in 1998 and found that the crowd at the show was exposed to average noise levels of 90-100 decibels and maximum noise levels of around 125 decibels. Hearing protection is recommended for exposure over 85 decibels, so it’s a really good idea to bring earplugs.
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-area Whole Foods store is getting a facelift while it expands its physical footprint. The Whole Foods Market, located at 2693 Edmondson Road in Norwood's Rookwood Commons, is getting an overhaul and expanding into a neighboring building that used to house women's boutique Charming Charlie,
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A West Side staple that has served up Greek cuisine for nearly five decades is for sale as its owner eyes retirement. Alex Vassilou, the owner of Sebastian's Greek Restaurant at 5209 Glenway Ave. in Price Hill, said that he hopes to retire soon and would like to sell his business.
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Thieves are going to drastic lengths to steal fuel after the price of gas skyrocketed in the wake of the war in Ukraine. In the past month, there have been at least three cases reported in Cincinnati of holes being drilled into gas tanks. Tom and...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After a violent start to spring, Cincinnati leaders vow to crack down on gun violence. "In our first three months, we have strengthened our public safety response by committing to additional recruit classes in our budget, providing an additional $1 million to pay for new emergency vehicles and engaging with the community for effective ways to interrupt the violence," said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval.
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Bulk retailer Costco Wholesale has reversed a decision to shutter one of its Cincinnati-area store locations. Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster announced during the April 6 meeting of Springdale City Council that Costco is no longer shuttering its location at 1100 E. Kemper Road when the planned store in Liberty Township opens late this year.
CINCINNATI — Today is the 146th Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds as they take on the Cleveland Guardian this evening. Gates will open to the public at 2:10 p.m. with pregame ceremonies starting at 3:30 p.m., according to a press release from the MLB. The game will start...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The long-awaited home opener for the Cincinnati Reds season is set for Tuesday when the team takes on the Cleveland Guardians. Local 12 is your home for coverage all day long. Local 12 will have special story coverage from Great American Ball Park starting during Good Morning...
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The John A. Roebling Bridge will reopen to traffic on Friday, more than a year after it was shut down. The bridge was initially shut down in April of 2019 temporarily when pieces of sandstone broke off the north tower. It was reopened in August after...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is new information on the problems people are having redeeming their Fuel Points at Kroger gas pumps. The machines kept causing people to time out before they could choose how many points they wanted to redeem. A Kroger spokesperson says the company was able to fix the problem overnight and the company is monitoring the situation this weekend to make sure things are working properly.
