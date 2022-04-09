ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dem Rep. Cuellar joins bipartisan effort to block Biden's rollback of Title 42, opposes busing migrants to DC

By Marisa Schultz
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has signed onto bipartisan House legislation that would block President Biden from lifting existing Title 42 immigration restrictions without a plan in place to address the expected surge of migrants at the Southern border. Cuellar joins with fellow Democratic Reps. Jared Golden...

