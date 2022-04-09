ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina hires 2 assistants, F Bryant off to NBA

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has brought two of his assistants at Chattanooga to the Gamecocks.

The school announced Friday that Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon will rejoin their boss at South Carolina.

Bronson was Paris’ top assistant at Chattanooga from 2017 to 2022. Shannon was with Paris from 2019 to 2022.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAQjP_0f4TfPlE00
    Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris yells instructions during the second half of the team’s college basketball game against Illinois in the first round of the NCAA men’s tournament in Pittsburgh, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNv2H_0f4TfPlE00
    Chattanooga coach Lamont Paris, right, tosses a ball to Darius Banks during practice for the first round of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Chattanooga takes on Illinois on Friday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Paris took over for Frank Martin, who was fired after the Gamecocks went 18-13 and were not selected to the NCAA tournament or NIT.

Also, South Carolina forward Keyshawn Bryant announced he’s hiring an agent and entering the NBA draft. He’s the seventh player to leave since the coaching change.

RELATED: Lamont Paris named UofSC men’s head basketball coach Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Basketball
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Basketball
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Shannon
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#South Carolina#College Basketball#Nba Draft#Sports#Ap Photo#Gamecocks#Nit#Wcbd News 2
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
WLWT 5

Kentucky to open its first-ever Buc-ee's

RICHMOND, Ky. — Kentucky will soon be opening its first-ever Buc-ee's location later this month. Buc-ee's, which is a chain of country stores and gas stations known for its world's cleanest bathrooms title, fresh food and friendly beaver mascot, will be opening in Richmond, Kentucky, on April 19. Doors...
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after […]
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 12 Kentucky defeats No. 5 Vols

The No. 5 Tennessee men’s tennis team dropped a road match against No.12 Kentucky, 4-3, Friday in Lexington. The Volunteers (17-6, 5-4 SEC) fell in the dual match despite capturing the doubles point. Tennessee swept both completed doubles matches against the Wildcats (16-6, 7-2). At No. 1 doubles, UT’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy