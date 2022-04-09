ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SC Senate passes bill banning COVID-19 vaccine requirements

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXzbN_0f4TfO7j00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has passed a bill that would ban businesses from refusing to serve people who haven’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and prevent public employers from requiring the shots.

The Senate approved the bill 29-12 on Wednesday.

Senators made changes to a House bill which that chamber passed in December, meaning the proposal returns to the House to see if it accepts those changes.

Senators initially put in a large unemployment tax penalty for private businesses that fired unvaccinated workers.

But instead they compromised to allow fired workers to collect unemployment benefits, retroactive to the last nine months.

READ NEXT: Rep. Nancy Mace appears on Ukrainian State TV Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Women arrested after deputies find oxycodone during Colleton Co. traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering over 100 pills during a traffic stop. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mary Dandridge after finding 98 oxycodone pills, 30 adderall pills, and 23.1 grams of marijuana in her vehicle. Dandridge was charged with possession with intent to distribute […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Mace
The Independent

Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

Kentucky lawmakers took another step Wednesday toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights.The bill, which won Senate passage 31-6, is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by the nation’s high court in a case that could dramatically limit abortion rights in the United States. The Kentucky measure next advances to the House. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.By taking preemptive action, Kentucky’s stricter ban would “withstand challenge and be immediately enforceable” if the Mississippi law were to be upheld, said Republican Sen. Max Wise,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sc Senate#Columbia#Ap#The South Carolina Senate#House#Ukrainian State Tv#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State With the Worst Gun Laws

Gun sales, using the FBI’s Firearms Background Check as a proxy, reached 38,876,673 in 2021. That was down from 2020. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is challenging in the United States, not just because so many guns are sold each year, but […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
WEKU

Kentucky Senate passes bill requiring core American documents in schools

Lexington Senator Reggie Thomas Speaks On SB One March 24, 2022.Stu Johnson/WEKU. The Kentucky Senate has given final passage to Senate Bill one. This has been a high-priority bill for senators in the 2022 General Assembly session. At this point in the session, it amounts to two bills in one. The original bill pertains to the authority of public-school superintendents and school councils.
LEXINGTON, KY
GreenMatters

The Senate Just Passed a Bill to Make Daylight Savings Permanent — What Does That Mean?

For over a century, we've been turning our clocks forward in the spring, and back in autumn for daylight savings. But on Tuesday, March 16, the U.S. Senate took measures to pass the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight savings permanent as of 2023. Supposedly, this would benefit the economy, environment, and societal morale — but what does permanent daylight savings really mean?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sioux City Journal

Iowa state senator falsely claims COVID-19 vaccines not effective

DES MOINES — During discussion of legislation that would prohibit schools and child care centers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for children, a state senator on Wednesday falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccines were not effective or safe. “We need to put to rest that COVID-19 is an effective and...
IOWA STATE
CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

U.S. House Votes to Ease Federal Cannabis Rules

April 4, 2022 -- House lawmakers passed legislation on Friday to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, with Democrats and three Republicans voting to remove cannabis from the controlled substances list, according to The New York Times. The bill, called H.R. 3617 or the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy