Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy
By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
News 4 Buffalo
2 days ago
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, a surprise visit that marks the latest show of solidarity with the former Soviet state as it continues efforts to beat back a Russian invasion.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB women’s basketball has found its next head coach as Becky Burke takes over after Felisha Legette-Jack left for Syracuse. Burke most recently spent two seasons as the head coach of USC Upstate and was named the 2022 Big South Coach of the Year. “I would like to thank Mark Alnutt, […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Erie County District Attorney’s office, a North Carolina man was arraigned Wednesday morning on four charges after allegedly urinating on a home in Buffalo and threatening a resident with a gun. Devin Brown, 33, of Concord, N.C., allegedly urinated on the side of a Millicent Avenue home Tuesday, […]
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Eden Police are investigating a series of acts of criminal mischief that have occurred on the town’s Hillbrook Drive since last August. On Aug. 3, 2021, a man reportedly came to the home of a resident on Hillbrook Drive, delivering a message that the resident had disrespected a neighbor on the […]
ROME, March 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi will hold a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later on Monday, Rome's government said in a statement. The phone call will be dedicated to...
In a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the U.S. to provide more weapons to his country as Russia regroups and possibly prepares for an even bloodier assault in Ukraine. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.
China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
