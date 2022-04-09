ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RsAel_0f4TfIpN00

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson met face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday, a surprise visit that marks the latest show of solidarity with the former Soviet state as it continues efforts to beat back a Russian invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Soviet#Russian
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia 'unleashes chemical weapons on Mariupol': Liz Truss threatens to go after Putin following claims Ukrainian troops were hit by substance dropped from a drone that left them unable to breathe - just as Zelensky warned Moscow plans to use them

Russia is feared to have unleashed chemical weapons on Mariupol after reports Ukrainians were targeted by a toxic agent dropped from a drone, as Liz Truss vowed to hold Putin to account over the potential attack. Unverified reports from the besieged southern port city's Azov regiment said a 'poisonous substance...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder

A ninth Russian colonel has been killed in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin’s losses continue to pile up since launching his invasion in February.Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday.No details have been given about his death after it was revealed in a now-deleted post on a local messaging board - but the commander’s demise follows the killing of eight other senior officers in the conflict.Ukraine estimates that a further 19,000 rank and file Russian soldiers have been slain, although NATO puts the figure...
MILITARY
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy