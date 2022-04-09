ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor voters can cast ballots through Tuesday

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 2 days ago
Windsor voters who wish to cast their ballots in the special Town Council election have several options between now and Tuesday.

This is the first election in Sonoma County held under its new Voter’s Choice Act model, which was approved by supervisors in December and permanently replaces precinct polling places with a smaller number of vote centers open for multiple days and serving any county voter.

“Put simply, this model gives voters more days and ways to vote!” according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ website.

Active registered voters have been able to drop off ballots or participate in early voting at various locations since March 15.

Candidates Mike Wall and Stephanie Ahmad are running to fill a seat on the Town Council vacated by the appointment of then-Council member Sam Salmon as mayor last year.

Early-voting centers include:

• The Bluebird Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m election day Tuesday .

• Windsor Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400, Windsor, through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and election day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. election day Tuesday.

Drop-off centers with official boxes include:

Oliver’s Market, 9230 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots may also be dropped off at the Bluebird Center 24 hours a day through Monday and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and at the Registrar of Voters Office 24/7 all days until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Ballots were mailed to every eligible voter in Windsor per Assembly Bill 37, which was signed into law in September by Gov. Newsom. The bill extended temporary legislation that required all ballots be mailed during the pandemic.

Ballots mailed by April 12 will be counted for seven days after the election.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or707-521-5209.

Comments / 0

