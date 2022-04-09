Jadon Haselwood: Treylon Burks was “one of a kind”

Little doubt exists about who Arkansas’ No. 1 wide receiver will be in the fall. Hint: he hasn’t played a down of football in the SEC yet.

Jadon Haselwood has been tabbed as the heir apparent to treylon burks since he announced his transfer from Oklahoma in the winter. But Haselwood knows there is no naturally filling the shoes of the best Arkansas wideout of the century, if not all-time.

“Treylon Burks is one of a kind and I know everybody expects me to fill his shoes,” Haselwood said. “But you know, like I said, he’s one of a kind. So I’m just trying to get in where I fit in and make plays with the team.”

Haselwood has impressed in Fayetteville with his work ethic and skills . He led the Sooners in receptions and touchdown catches last year, which immediately placed him at the top of the depth chart for the now-exited Treylon Burks. Burks, for his efforts in three years with the Hogs, is a projected first-round pick in the NFL draft later this month.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 66 passes to Burks last year for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. Haselwood had 39 grabs for six scores with the Sooners. He compared himself to Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“I can run routes and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m trying to work on getting my speed back, you know? Just … get more crisp at route running, getting more comfortable really more so with the offense. Just try to learn as much as I can.”

Haselwood is a different player than Burks and unlikely to put up the same numbers. But he’s already showing, with his attitude, that he can be Arkansas’ proverbial next man up at the position.