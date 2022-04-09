ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jadon Haselwood: Treylon Burks was “one of a kind”

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpXs2_0f4TdRb600

Little doubt exists about who Arkansas’ No. 1 wide receiver will be in the fall. Hint: he hasn’t played a down of football in the SEC yet.

Jadon Haselwood has been tabbed as  the heir apparent to treylon burks since he announced his transfer from Oklahoma in the winter. But Haselwood knows there is no naturally filling the shoes of the best Arkansas wideout of the century, if not all-time.

“Treylon Burks is one of a kind and I know everybody expects me to fill his shoes,” Haselwood said. “But you know, like I said, he’s one of a kind. So I’m just trying to get in where I fit in and make plays with the team.”

Haselwood has impressed in Fayetteville with his work ethic and skills . He led the Sooners in receptions and touchdown catches last year, which immediately placed him at the top of the depth chart for the now-exited Treylon Burks. Burks, for his efforts in three years with the Hogs, is a projected first-round pick in the NFL draft later this month.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 66 passes to Burks last year for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. Haselwood had 39 grabs for six scores with the Sooners. He compared himself to Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

“I can run routes and stuff like that,” he said. “I’m trying to work on getting my speed back, you know? Just … get more crisp at route running, getting more comfortable really more so with the offense. Just try to learn as much as I can.”

Haselwood is a different player than Burks and unlikely to put up the same numbers. But he’s already showing, with his attitude, that he can be Arkansas’ proverbial next man up at the position.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Benson lists Arkansas in Top-11

One of JUCO’s hottest prospects from the Class of 2023 is getting closer to naming his next destination. Malik Benson, a wide receiver from Hutchinson Community College in Lansing, Kan., listed his top-11 college choices over the weekend, with Arkansas making the cut. Blessed🙏🏿 @recruitgf pic.twitter.com/uDbzHLwVk9 — Malik (Leek) Benson (@Leek_leek5) April 9, 2022 Offers from Power Five programs have come in droves for Benson following a season that saw Benson reel in 43 catches for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns, especially those from the Southeastern Conference. Out of his top-11, seven of those hail from the SEC. Arkansas jumped into the sweepstakes on February 28, two days after Oregon offered, and four days after Auburn, Tennessee, and South Carolina made their offers. At the time of Arkansas’ offer, Benson had fielded offers from 13 power five teams. Since then, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Penn State, LSU, West Virginia, and Oklahoma have hopped on the trend. Joining Arkansas in Benson’s top-11 are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee. More Arkansas recruiting!Barry Dunning: The ultimate teammate
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kendal Briles in a groove leading Arkansas’ offense: “I hope I can stay here for a long time”

Arkansas offensive coordinator kendal briles, fresh with a new deal, is no longer in the learning stages of the SEC. He’s ready to make the Razorbacks into one of the league’s, if not the country’s top offenses. In his first year, the now-39-year-old boosted Arkansas on that side of the ball from an average of 340 yards a game to 391. In year two, he took them from 391 to 441. Could another jump of 50ish yards be in the cards in 2022? Briles does head into his third season as Arkansas offensive coordinator with weapons galore. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Richard Young, No. 2 Running Back, Down To 7 Schools

Class of 2023 running back Richard Young declared a list of seven schools he’s considering. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect ranks second among running backs on 247Sports and first at the position on On3’s consensus. On Sunday afternoon, he announced that the following seven prestigious schools remain in the running: Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, and Florida.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Sec#Sooners#Nfl#Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
The Spun

5 Schools Named Possible Options For Bronny James

If Bronny James is going to play college basketball, the four-star recruit is going to have to make a decision on where to attend college at some point in the next year. The class of 2023 prospect is viewed as a top 50 recruit in the country, with offers from some notable schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Former Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, who played 8 seasons in NFL, dies at 52

Gary Brown, who spent seven seasons as the Dallas Cowboys' running backs coach, died Sunday after being treated for cancer. He was 52. "Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way. Everyone who knew him, loved him. He meant so much to the players he coached and the coaches he coached with.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
On3.com

Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy