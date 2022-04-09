ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum ‘would love to have twins’

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mXTZ3_0f4TdPpe00
Paris Hilton is eager to start a family with husband, Carter Reum. Getty Images

Paris Hilton can’t wait to become a mom with husband Carter Reum.

“I love being married,” she enthused on a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s “The Bellas” podcast. “I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”

The reality star added that the couple has “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” and that they “would love to have twins.”

“I think that would be amazing,” she said before noting that they would like “three or four” children overall.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens,” Hilton revealed “But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

“The Stars Are Blind” singer, 41, wed the businessman, 41, last November in a splashy ceremony at her late grandfather Barron’s Bel-Air estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1iVR_0f4TdPpe00
Hilton and Carter Reum got married in California in November 2021.

Last year the “Paris in Love” star opened up to Mara Schiavocampo on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast about undergoing IVF treatment in a bid to get pregnant.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like. Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it,” she said.

Reum is already a father.

Page Six exclusively reported that he has a love child, named Evie, whom he has only seen once since she was born 10 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bolJH_0f4TdPpe00
Reum is already a father to a 10-year-old girl.

The girl’s mom is Laura Bellizzi, a reality star who appeared on the VH1 show “Secrets of Aspen” and briefly dated actor Mel Gibson. A native of Chicago, as is Reum, she lives in California with the child.

Bellizzi extended an “open invitation” to Hilton and Reum to become involved in the young girl’s life.

“The more people [who] proactively love Evie, the better,’’ she told Page Six in a statement. “Nothing compensates for the lack of both parents.”

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Kardashian fans spot Kris Jenner ‘arguing’ with Kim’s ex Kanye West in the background of Kylie’s video for newborn son

KRIS Jenner appeared to be arguing with her ex son-in-law Kanye West at Kardashian family birthday party, eagle-eyed fans have claimed. Fans spotted the tense interaction in a video from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi's fourth birthday party. The makeup mogul shared intimate footage highlighting her pregnancy journey...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Cracks Up While Strolling With Mom Katie Holmes In NYC — Photo

Katie Holmes and her look-alike daughter Suri Cruise were all smiles on a walk in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. Suri Cruise, 15, took another stroll with mom Katie Holmes, 43, in New York City on Sunday, March 20. The mother-daughter duo were seen walking side-by-side in the SoHo neighborhood with big smiles on their faces. Suri, whose dad is Tom Cruise, looked particularly happy to be out and about with her famous mother. The teenager was visibly laughing as she pulled down her orange face mask to enjoy a sip of her coffee. Katie could similarly be seen grinning underneath her black face mask.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 15, Seen In 1st Pics Of Her Walking Her Adorable Puppy While Rocking Flared Jeans

Suri Cruise flashed a big smile while taking her new pooch for a walk in a fashionable puffer coat and dark denim jeans similar to the style her mom Katie Holmes wears. Suri Cruise, 15, looked as happy as could be during a stroll with her new dog. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed standing with the adorable pet while smiling and wearing an olive green puffer jacket and dark denim flared jeans on the recent day outing. She also had her long brown hair down and wore sneakers with the look as she held onto the pink leash the dog was attached to.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carter Reum
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Mara Schiavocampo
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Brie Bella
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Arrive To Nicola Peltz’s $76M Estate Before Son Brooklyn’s Wedding

The famous parents of the young groom looked absolutely fabulous as they arrived in style ahead of the star-studded wedding. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are accustomed to being in the spotlight — but the attention takes on a whole new meaning when it’s for the wedding of your first-born child! The soccer star husband, 46, and former Spice Girl wife, 47, were spotted arriving to their son Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage to his fiancé Nicola Peltz in Florida on Friday (April 8). Looking fabulous as usual, the British A-list couple pulled up to Nicola’s family’s $76 million Palm Beach estate, where the star-studded nuptials will be taking place on Saturday (April 9).
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Invitation
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Looks Just As Tall As Her Mom On Day Out With Ben Affleck

They grow up so fast! Jennifer Lopez’s teenage daughter, Emme Muñiz, nearly towered next to her mother while out and about with her and Ben Affleck. It won’t be long before Emme Muñiz towers over her mother, Jennifer Lopez. Emme, 14, was almost as tall as J.Lo, 52, when they headed into a dance studio on Mar. 20. Emme, having long gone back to her natural brunette locks, rocked a shaggy, retro-grunge look. She walked in with her locks free and flowing in the Los Angeles sun. The teen also sported an oversized black t-shirt, ripped jeans, and what looked like Converse All-Stars. She opted for a pair of wired headphones, and a backpack slung over one shoulder to complete the 2000s-inspired look. ‘
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Here’s What Ariana Grande Really Thinks About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson’s Relationship

As many fans will recall, the most-talked about celebrity couple of 2018 was undoubtedly Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who dated for five months, got engaged, and broke up in the fall of that year. Grande and Kim Kardashian (Davidson’s new flame) have been friends for several years now, leaving fans wondering if the singer, 28 and reality star, 41 are still friendly after both having well-documented history with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings. Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.
SOCCER
Page Six

Page Six

94K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy