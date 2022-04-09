Zach Charboneau joins Montpelier Police Department

CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Chelmsford Police have a new member of their department: a 10-week-old golden retriever. They are asking the public to help name the puppy. From Monday to Friday, police will accept nominations for possible names. To nominate a name, click here. The puppy will serve as a community resource dog and work with School Resource Officer Dan Sullivan. He will help with the de-escalation of children in need, provide comfort to children and others who have experienced trauma, visit schools and community events, and assist in search and rescue efforts. The Chelmsford Police Department has a new employee (Photos Via Chelmsford Police) “Canines have long played an important role in law enforcement, and adding a community resource canine to our department will help us continue to build strong relationships with community members while providing a resource to help comfort those facing trauma, or just bring a smile to child’s face at a community gathering,” said Chief James Spinney in a statement. “I hope everyone in the community helps us think of a perfect name for this new member of our community.” Sullivan and the puppy will spend the next several months training together.

