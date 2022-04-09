ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Zach Charboneau joins Montpelier Police Department

By Dispatch
newportdispatch.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER — Zach Charboneau was recently sworn in as the newest member of the Montpelier Police Department. Charboneau is a recent graduate of the Vermont Police Academy, completing 4.5 months of comprehensive training to become...

