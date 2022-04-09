ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin signs bill allowing hunting on Sundays in Virginia

By Tannock Blair
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that he had signed over 100 bills into law; one of those will permit hunting on Sunday, so long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship.

Section 29.1-521 of the Code of Virginia had previously stipulated that Wildlife Management Areas and National Forests were open to hunters every other day of the week, except Sundays.

Senate Bill 8 was introduced by Sen. John Chapman Peterson and — now that it has been signed by Governor Youngkin — will take effect on July 1, 2022.

The Board of the Department of Wildlife Resources passed a resolution last fall supporting hunting on Sundays.

“This legislation encourages Virginians to take full advantage of the many outdoor opportunities our great Commonwealth has to offer,” Youngkin said in a statement. “This legislation will open up new opportunities for hunters to enjoy the sport they love.”

The law change is expected to bring with it new funding for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Kim Yates
2d ago

You all DO realize that this applies only to state owned land? If you don't want hunters on your land, don't give permission. Simple! Hunting on Sundays has been available on private land for many years...If it doesn't effect you, scroll on by. .As an avid hunter, I welcome this change, as many people still actually WORK and providing an extra day to be in the woods (that our taxes support) is great news. Income from hunting licenses and ammo will no doubt go up.

