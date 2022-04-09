ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Tick Season in the Hudson Valley. What Do You Do If You Find One?

By Robyn Taylor
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember, not every tick is a deer tick, and finding one does not mean you’ll get sick. But, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Following the...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Health
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Grim Reaper Seen Waiting For the Bus in Poughkeepsie, New York

Death waits for no mortal but he does apparently wait for the bus on Route 9. What's the craziest thing you've ever seen while driving through the Hudson Valley?. People in Poughkeepsie are getting numb to finding weird things on the side of the road. Just when I think this place can't get any more strange I see a man dressed as Death on the side of the road. I was at the stop light in front of the Hudson Plaza near the Price Chopper location.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Fast Food Restaurants#Ticks#Deer Tick#Disease#Best German Restaurants
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

“If You See It, Squash It!” Invasive Pest Set to Return to the Hudson Valley

A destructive invasive pest, that was first spotted in the Northeast several years ago, is set to make a return to the area. In fact, they wreak such havoc on native plant species that experts are urging residents to kill these pests on-site. Oddly enough, this invasive nuisance is thought to have first arrived in the region by hitching a ride on wooded packing crates. Now they're spreading everywhere.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

An Eye-Opening Look At the Hudson Valley’s Latest Critical Health Violations

When letter grades started being posted outside New York City restaurants in 2010, my eyes were opened to the possibility that things aren't always what they seem. Gross health code violations can be hiding behind the closed service doors of even the fanciest restaurants and bars. While we don't have letter grading in the Hudson Valley, we do have reports from the New York State Health Department.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Warning Issued For Raw Oysters in New York

I personally have never been fond of raw seafood, much less raw oysters. It is definitely a texture thing for me. You can't convince me that they are tasty enough to get over their, what seems to me to be, slimy appeal. I do however know many people who rave about a good oyster either raw or battered to death in a Po'boy fried oyster sandwich.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

How To Dye Easter Eggs With Unexpected Hudson Valley Food

Going up in my house at Easter we had an annual egg dying event each year. My mom would get a group together usually the Wednesday or Thursday of Easter week and make a party out of us getting eggs ready for the easter bunny. We never did them too early because my mom was always worried the eggs would spoil before she could turn them into her yummy egg salad or deviled eggs.
HUDSON, NY
Q97.9

Are These Really the Prettiest Towns in Each New England State?

Just like any other person starting their work week this week, I opened my Facebook feed to catch up on the stuff I missed over the weekend. What I found instead was a dated article that chose the "prettiest towns" in each state. The article came from Architectural Digest and highlighted whatever town had a combination of pretty architecture and an abundance of nature, with bonus points to towns with history embedded in its buildings.
POLITICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

#1 Trail to Walk & Explore in the Country is in the Hudson Valley

It's almost unfair to other parts of the country when it comes to rankings with things like walking and riding trails. If you were to ask any Hudson Valley resident, what's the number one trail to walk and explore? I think the most popular answer would be the Rail Trail, right? I know that would be my answer and being that the Rail Trail is part of the Empire State Trail, we are part of some exciting news.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Recall: Many May Get Sick From Popular New York Snack

A popular snack sold in New York may cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction." The FDA announced the recall of crackers sold nationwide. This recall affects 1,855 cases of crackers. The crackers may have been distributed in retail stores nationwide, according to the FDA. Some boxes were inadvertently filled...
FOOD SAFETY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Boozy Beacon, NY Milkshakes Bring All The Adults to the Bar

2022 is the year that wild ice cream creations will put the Hudson Valley on the map (even more than it already is!). This time of year, Hudson Valley ice cream shops dust off their counters and open their doors for the warm weather season. So far, a handful of local shops have decided to think way outside the box in preparation for the summer season.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy