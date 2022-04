CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the postseason for the first time since 2018. So, you’re going to need to look the part. The team will travel to Brooklyn to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets on Tuesday for a chance to enter the NBA Playoffs as the No. 7 seed to face the Boston Celtics in a best-of-seven series. Lose and they’ll host the winner of the Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks play-in game for the No. 8 seed and a matchup with the Miami Heat.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO