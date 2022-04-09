King’s Lynn pegged back in stoppage time to dent survival hopes

King’s Lynn saw their hopes of clawing their way to National League survival hit by Charlie Wakefield’s last-gasp leveller in a 2-2 draw with Yeovil.

Tommy Widdrington’s men hoped for a bright start as they looked to bounce back from being held by bottom club Dover last week.

But Dale Gorman put Yeovil in front from the penalty spot after six minutes and it took the hosts until the 38th minute to draw level when captain Michael Clunan fired home.

Yeovil had Matt Worthington sent off four minutes later and King’s Lynn grabbed the lead deep into first-half injury time when Gold Omotayo netted after keeper Ted Cann parried Joshua Barrett’s initial effort.

The home side were also reduced to 10 men when Munashe Sundire was dismissed in the 70th minute, and their resilience lasted until the fourth minute of added time when Wakefield fired home from an angle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox