Joey Barton praises Bristol Rovers for ‘climbing off canvas’ in draw at Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
Joey Barton was frustrated that his Bristol Rovers side could not find a vital winner at Tranmere.

Elliot Anderson scored a superb second-half equaliser for the Gas in a tense battle between the Sky Bet League Two play-off rivals.

But Barton’s men had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw on Merseyside after responding to Kane Hemmings’ brilliant opener.

Barton said: “We were a little bit disappointed we haven’t won the game.

“Tranmere are fighting to get promoted like ourselves and we came to an away stadium with everything at stake and in the first half showed such a level of maturity and control.

“But we didn’t create that goal-scoring moment and I was worried when we went a goal behind.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task because Tranmere had got what they wanted so they could sit back.

“But credit to our lads for climbing off the canvas and scoring a superb goal.

“We just needed that little bit of care. Chances fell to people but we didn’t get the magical winning goal that would have I think warranted the control and territory we had.

“We were definitely the better side in so many departments and it’s a good point at a promotion rival.

“It would have been nice to have been three points but it could also have been none due to the chance they had at 1-0 up.”

He added: “I challenged (Anderson) to add that final bit with the goals and he’s come up with a really good one.

“It was a really good first touch and he managed to find lots of space in the box due to his balance and footballing ability.”

“He still had a lot to do but finished with his weaker foot, if he has one, and the keeper had no chance.”

Barton’s visitors dominated possession early on but lacked penetration in the final third.

Tranmere forward Elliott Nevitt broke free on the counter-attack to force a strong save from goalkeeper James Belshaw in the best chance of the first period.

Hemmings then showed sublime quality 11 minutes after the break to latch onto Joe Murphy’s clearance and smash high beyond Belshaw for the opener.

But just moments later, Nevitt lacked his strike partner’s composure as he struck straight at Belshaw after being played through on goal with a brilliant chance to double the hosts’ lead.

Tranmere were soon punished as Anderson turned exquisitely in the box and fired an equaliser low beyond Murphy just seven minutes after Hemmings struck.

Substitute Sam Foley almost capitalised on a defensive scramble to score a winner for the hosts.

But the game ended in a draw as both sides missed the chance to gain a crucial three points.

Just two points separate the sides in the play-off battle after Micky Mellon’s side were denied a first win in four.

Tranmere boss Mellon said: “It was a really hard-fought game with two teams going at it trying to get a victory.

“We got the lead and should have made it two and that’s no criticism. It just has to happen.

“If you’re going to win these games when the margins are small you have to take those opportunities.

“Then on the other side we were disappointed the ball bounced twice in our 18-yard box and their player could take two touches and still put it in.

“These are the moments you have to get right and we didn’t in two big key incidents.

“We scored a fantastic goal but it was a really tough hard-fought game and we knew we needed to try and win.

“Someone asked me before the game, ‘is it a must-win?’ and they all are now.

“They always are for Tranmere. Every time we play it should be a must-win but we couldn’t fault the players for attitude and effort.

“We could have passed it a bit better at certain times but they kept fighting and kept battling.

“Considering all that we’ve gone through in the last couple of weeks with the amount of players that we’ve lost, it just shows the character that we’re still fighting.”

