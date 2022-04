Charlotte Walcoff posted seven goals and one assist for Mainland in its 22-7 victory against Millville in Linwood. Julianna Medina accounted for six goals and three assists, Eva Blanco notched three goals and one assist, Jane Meade netted two goals, Ava Sheeran managed one goal and three assists, Lani Ford supplied one goal and one assist and Caroline Sher as well as Kendall Fuetterer had the additional two goals for Mainland (4-1). Kylie Kurtz stopped four shots in the win.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO