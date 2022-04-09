ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Paul Warne feels emotional fatigue cost Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to2fg_0f4TaKqI00

Rotherham manager Paul Warne feels emotional fatigue could have impacted his side as they lost ground in the automatic promotion race with a 1-0 loss against Charlton.

The Millers paraded the Papa John’s Trophy they won last weekend prior to the match but the ones in a jubilant mood come the final whistle were the Londoners.

Rotherham are now three points shy of the automatic berths they have held for so long this season in their bid to make a quickfire return to the Championship.

Warne said: “We just were not at our best. Whether it’s after the Lord Mayor’s show or emotional fatigue, I don’t want to use that as an excuse.

“I am not sure we deserved to lose but I don’t know if we did enough to win.

“I thought our first half performance was okay. We looked like we were going to nick a goal. I thought if we got one, we’d go on and win handsomely, but it wasn’t the case and it is happening a few too many times at home at the moment.

“After they conceded we didn’t play well enough to get back into it. Realistically we haven’t worked their ‘keeper enough.”

There were few chances in the first half with Ben Wiles coming closest for the home side with a volley from the edge of the box.

Charlton’s Conor Washington was denied at the other end by a last-ditch tackle from Ollie Rathbone.

The visitors took the lead on 55 minutes with George Dobson rifling home from the edge of the box following a neat team move.

It was then up to Rotherham to respond but they huffed and puffed without really threatening the visitor’s goal.

Only substitute Mickel Miller got a clear sight of goal but he fired over in a crowded box.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson said: “It was a goal worthy of winning any game but I am so pleased for him (Dobson) because he has been outstanding for me. He has deserved that.

“His overall performance in the game was brilliant. Since I took over he has been a mainstay in the team.

“They’re a good side with good players and threats all over the pitch. To come here and win 1-0 and with the manner of the performance was magnificent. We limited them to very little and I don’t think our goalkeeper has really made a save.

“We defended our box very well. We have limited them and had countless chances on the break. As an away performance, I am really pleased with that.

“If we stood up to their threat, I knew there would be opportunities.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickel Miller
Person
Paul Warne
Person
Conor Washington
Person
Ben Wiles
Person
Johnnie Jackson
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kenny Shiels: World Cup qualification ‘out of the equation’ for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Women manager Kenny Shiels has conceded defeat in the quest to make it to next year’s World Cup ahead of taking on free-scoring England. The Green and White Army retain a miniscule chance of overhauling the Lionesses at the top of Group D but are just three points behind second-placed Austria in the battle for a play-off spot with three games to go.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Londoners
SkySports

Pep Guardiola exclusive: Manchester City manger talks Liverpool match, Jurgen Klopp and his evolution as a manager

"What can happen?" Pep Guardiola asks, before plotting the worst-case scenario. "Lose a game? And lose the Premier League title? Then we'll just try again next year." Manchester City's manager has just provided an impassioned rendition of the message he shares with his players - "don't miss these moments, don't waste opportunities, enjoy it because you deserve it for your hard work" - but isn't his preaching of pleasure at odds with the need to be near-perfect?
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Carlos Corberan insists Huddersfield will not be easing up after going third

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan insisted his team will not be easing up after opening up a six-point safety buffer in the battle for a Championship play-off spot. Seventh-placed Blackburn are now two wins adrift of the Terriers, who moved up to third after second-half goals by Jon Russell and Naby Sarr secured a 2-0 home win over fellow top-six hopefuls Luton.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

James Anderson still struggling to come to terms with England omission

James Anderson is still struggling to make sense of his omission from the Test side and says he has had no communication from the England camp. England’s record wicket-taker was left out of the West Indies series last month, alongside long-term opening partner Stuart Broad, after their 4-0 Ashes defeat – with interim director of cricket Andrew Strauss suggesting it was an opportunity for the team to develop.
SPORTS
newschain

Rugby bosses to consider bringing in 20-minute red card in global trial

World Rugby will consider introducing the 20-minute red card as a global law trial despite concerns that it could diminish the deterrent effect. The law, which is being trialled in Super Rugby, means the dismissed player can be tactically replaced by a substitute after 20 minutes. England lock Charlie Ewels...
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy