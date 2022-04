The Easter bake sale is coming back to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring event for the past two years, baking efforts have resumed in earnest. The 2022 sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13-14 in the church at 129 S. Union St. in Akron.

AKRON, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO