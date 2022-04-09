ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re one point closer’ – Forest Green boss Rob Edwards on Hartlepool draw

Measured Forest Green boss Rob Edwards is still taking it one game at a time after the League Two leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by a dogged Hartlepool.

Regan Hendry’s 53rd-minute strike put Rovers ahead but Omar Bogle equalised with 21 minutes to go.

Both sides had chances to win it in stoppage time with Pools substitute Joe Grey firing wide and Rovers’ Kasey McAteer missing a glorious chance at the other end.

The result left Rovers five points clear at the top of the table with six games to go, while they hold a 10-point advantage over fourth-placed Mansfield.

Edwards said: “After going 1-0 up and on the balance of play I’m disappointed, but the bottom line is we’re one point closer.

“We started the second half reasonably well and it was a fantastic goal from Regan Hendry.

“We didn’t deal well with the goal, it was a scruffy one to concede, but we had chances, one hit the woodwork and Kasey McAteer had a chance at the end.

“We had chances to win it, but seven points in a week is a good return.”

Captain Jamille Matt was forced off with a concussion in the first half, but Edwards provided a positive update.

“Jamma (Jamille) took a bang to the head and we followed precautions, but he’s OK,” the Rovers boss added.

And Edwards lauded the impact of Regan Hendry who came in for the injured Ben Stevenson.

“Regan was outstanding and took his chance well,” Edwards said.

“We’ve got good players to come in when players go out through injury.”

Hartlepool have won just one of their seven league games since their Papa John’s Trophy semi-final shoot-out defeat to League One Rotherham.

But boss Graeme Lee was happy with his side’s display.

“I’m pleased with our performance,” he said.

“Forest Green are top of the league and are the best team in the league so to get a point at a place like this is a decent result.

“I thought we reacted well after their goal and had a great chance to win it in stoppage time, but overall a point is a fair result.”

