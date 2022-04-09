ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Convicted hit man's escape evokes mob's 'ruthless' heyday in one American city

By Ray Sanchez, CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Dominic Taddeo was in his early 20s when a US Justice Department lawyer appeared before a Senate subcommittee with a dire warning about the future mafia hit man's hometown. "Rochester, the home of Kodak, Xerox, and other thriving corporations ... is a wealthy city, a ripe...

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested, officials said.Dominic Taddeo, 64, a Rochester organized crime figure who killed three men in the 1980s and tried to kill two others, was apprehended "without incident" in Hialeah on Monday, the U.S. Marshals service said in a news release.Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28. The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and "was placed on escape status."Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.A federal judge denied Taddeo's request for compassionate release last year, rejecting his claim that poor health put him at risk for serious complications from COVID-19.
New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
