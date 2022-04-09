ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

City collects your hazardous waste

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington held a free hazardous waste collection day for...

www.wnewsj.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Announces Waste Collection Days

Ontario County is planning several waste collection events for the year. According to Finger Lakes Times, the county will be holding collections for items such as electronics and hazardous materials. Dates and times so far announced:. Electronics: June 11, 8:00am-2:00pm – Farmington Highway Facility. Electronics: October 22, 8:00am-2:00pm –...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WSAW

Portage County opens hazardous waste disposal site; by appointment only

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Solid Waste Department’s household hazardous waste program is now open. Acceptable household hazardous waste products include products that can cause harm to human health. Products include: degreasers, fuel line antifreeze, gasoline, fuels, carburetor cleaner, waxes, fertilizer, weed killer, insect and bug killer, mothballs, rodent poison, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, metal cleaners, oven cleaners, furniture polish, toilet, tub and tile cleaners, and mercury thermostats and thermometers, adhesives and glues, floor wax and furniture stripper, oil and lead-based paint, mineral spirits, paint thinner and remover, stain, varnish, lacquer, lighter fluid, turpentine, and wood preservatives.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJTV 12

Warren County Hazardous Waste Day set for June

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County 2022 Hazardous Waste Day will be held June 25 at Dana Road Elementary School. The Vicksburg Post reported the following items can be disposed of at Warren County’s Hazardous Waste Day event: Batteries Used motor oil Antifreeze Insecticides Tires Pesticides Aerosols Acids Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Wilmington, OH
Government
Wilmington, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Wilmington, OH
WIBX 950

The Authority Ready To Open Its Household Hazardous Waste Facility

With spring here, the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority will be opening its Household Hazardous Waste facility on Friday, April 1 for its 30th season. Household hazardous waste will be accepted at the Authority’s Utica EcoDrop location on Leland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 7:00 to 2:00.
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Waste Collection#Oil Based Paint#Uban Construction
abc27 News

Carlisle to host Household Hazardous Waste Disposal program

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Household Hazardous Waste Disposal events will take place in Cumberland County in 2022 beginning April 14. County residents and small businesses can pre-register online for a specific time and date to drop off waste at the county recycling center. With pre-registration, which is required for dropoff, residents will encounter less […]
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Hazardous waste bill passes Senate

MADISON — Bipartisan legislation to require cleanup of contaminated lead glass and other electronic waste materials that are located in Rusk, Price and Washington Counties passed the Wisconsin State Senate on a unanimous 32-0 vote, according to a Thursday press release from the office of Sen. Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon, a co-author of the legislation together with Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
MADISON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Tree Hugger

Choosing Low-VOC Products Is Not Enough

In these times, when we are both building tighter building envelopes and worried about air quality, avoiding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) is important. In fact, one of the key points in any sustainable design discussion is around choosing low-VOC paints, finishes, and materials. But is it enough?. In Treehugger's post...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy