We’ve heard more from Britney Spears in the last year than in the previous 14 combined – and one subject she’s brought up time and again is her desire to have another baby. Now, the singer’s told friends she doesn’t want to wait any longer and is already making plans to get pregnant with her fiancé Sam Asghari. In fact, we hear she’s already started crib shopping…

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO