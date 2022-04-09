ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dwayne Haskins is latest Pittsburgh athlete to die during playing career

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vDEi_0f4TZf4Y00
Pittsburgh Penguins center Michel Briere (21) leads a dash to the puck followed by St. Louis Blues defenseman Noel Picard (4) after Blues goalie Ernie Wakely (31) fended off a Penguins shot on a power play in first period NHL action on Sunday, April 27, 1970 at Pittsburgh.

Dwayne Haskins was trying to get his once-promising NFL career back on track with the Pittsburgh Steelers when he died Saturday at age 24 after being struck by a vehicle in Florida.

The former first-round draft pick had completed his first season with the Steelers and was planning to compete for the starting quarterback job this season when he died.

Haskins sadly joins a list of athletes on Pittsburgh sports teams whose lives ended prematurely while they were still playing.

The most famous is Pirates’ Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente, who died on Dec. 31, 1972, in a plane crash while on a humanitarian mission. Clemente was aboard a flight taking relief supplies to Nicaragua when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Puerto Rico.

Clemente was 38 and in the twilight of a career that produced 3,000 hits when he died.

Penguins forward Michele Briere was just 21 when he died in 1971 from injuries suffered in a car accident following his promising rookie season.

Briere finished third on the Penguins with 44 points during the 1969-70 season. After leading the Penguins in scoring in the playoffs, he returned to his native Quebec to get married. While on a ride with two friends May 15, Briere was involved in a single-car accident and was ejected from the vehicle.

Doctors performed four brain surgeries on Briere, who spent 11 months in a coma before dying. His number 21 is one of only two retired by the Penguins.

Export native Bob Moose was a relief pitcher for the Pirates when he was killed in a car accident. On Oct. 9, 1976, his 29th birthday, Moose died from injuries suffered in a two-car accident in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Moose threw a no-hitter for the Pirates in 1969, and he also uncorked the wild pitch that enabled George Foster to score the winning run for the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth game of the 1972 National League Championship Series.

Former Pirates infielder Jose Castillo still was involved in organized baseball when he died in a car accident in his native Venezuela in 2019. Castillo was 37 and was returning from a winter league game when his car was ambushed by highway robbers. The driver of the car attempted to flee the robbers but struck a rock, and the car overturned, killing Castillo and another man.

Castillo earned the starting second base job as a rookie in 2004 and spent four of his five MLB seasons with the Pirates.

Linebacker Marquis Cooper was 26 when he presumably drowned after a 2009 boating accident off the coast of Clearwater, Fla. Cooper’s body was never found. He appeared in five games with the Steelers during the 2006-07 seasons.

Although he never played for the Steelers, wide receiver Chris Henry played for the AFC North-rival Cincinnati Bengals after attending West Virginia.

Henry was 26 when he died after falling out of the back of a moving truck that was being driven by his fiancee. Henry reportedly was involved in a domestic dispute at the time of his death, but his fiancee was never charged in the accident.

Pittsburgh native Mose Kelsch was an inaugural member of the Steelers franchise, then known as the Pirates, when he was killed in a car accident in 1935 at age 38. Kelsch was 36 and the oldest player in the NFL when he joined the Pirates in 1933. He was the team’s kicker, though he also was listed as a running back.

Steelers founder Art Rooney Sr. was a pall-bearer at Kelsch’s funeral.

Rookie defensive lineman Randy Frisch was 23 and in training camp with the Steelers when he was killed in a three-vehicle collision near Irwin in 1977. Frisch and teammate David Grinaker, the driver of the car, were headed back to Saint Vincent in Unity following a preseason game against Buffalo. Frisch was a standout player at Missouri.

Eugene “Big Daddy” Lipscombe, a two-time All-Pro defensive tackle, was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose in 1963. Lipscombe spent the final two years of his 10-year NFL career with the Steelers.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
City
Ohio Township, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Clemente
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Pirates Hall Of Fame
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
Boston Globe

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton dies after brief illness

Former ESPN reporter John Clayton, who was nicknamed “The Professor,” died Friday at age 67, the network reported. His family told ESPN Clayton died following a brief illness. Clayton began working at ESPN in 1995 covering the NFL. Prior, he covered the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Pittsburgh Press...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Former NFL RB Reportedly Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested. Per Andy Salter, Walton is accused of pointing a gun at a man and demanding his Rolex and other watches. Police also say that this incident was caught on video back in February. Walton is going to remain in jail...
NFL
The Columbus Dispatch

'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
346
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy