Deadhead spring bulbs after bloom | Tony Tomeo

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruiting warm-season vegetables that are now in season, such as squash, tomatoes and beans, are more abundant with regular harvest. Plants that produce such fruit respond to their natural obligation to generate seed. Deprivation of the fruit that contains their seed stimulates production of more. Similarly, it is helpful to deadhead...

syvnews.com

