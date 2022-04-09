ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Killed by Vehicle

wbap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH FLORIDA – (WBAP/KLIF)- Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was hit and killed by a vehicle in South Florida today/Saturday, according to his agent, Cedric Saunders. Saunders was a 24 year old...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL RB Reportedly Arrested On Armed Robbery Charge

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested. Per Andy Salter, Walton is accused of pointing a gun at a man and demanding his Rolex and other watches. Police also say that this incident was caught on video back in February. Walton is going to remain in jail...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburg Steelers#Ohio State#American Football#Wbap Klif 2022
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former Steelers QB Signs With New Team: Fans React

From one AFC North team to another, former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old backup joins a QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield (for now). Fans reacted to the Steelers’ fourth-round pick leaving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Adam Schefter Deletes Controversial Tweet About Dwayne Haskins

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report the tragic passing of 24-year-old quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday morning. Schefter’s original message explained that the former Ohio State star died when he was struck by a car in South Florida — but it also included an unnecessarily negative remark about the QB’s NFL career.
NFL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy