Jimmy Kimmel calls Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'sociopath' for contacting police after he made a Will Smith joke

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel (L), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R).

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images, Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP Photo

  • Jimmy Kimmel said Marjorie Taylor Greene was "a snowflake and a sociopath" for reporting him to police.
  • Kimmel had criticized Greene, and joked: "Where is Will Smith when you really need him?"
  • In response, Greene said she reported Kimmel's "threat of violence" to Capitol police.

TV host Jimmy Kimmel said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a "sociopath" for reporting him to the police after making a joke about her.

"She's dialing 911 because she got made fun of. She's a snowflake and a sociopath at the same time," he said on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Friday night.

On Tuesday, Kimmel mocked Greene on his show for calling three GOP senators "pro-pedophile" for saying they would vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

"Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?" Kimmel said, seemingly referring to the actor slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year's Oscars.

The Georgia congresswoman responded on Twitter by accusing Kimmel of a "threat of violence" and said that she had reported him to Capitol police.

Kimmel responded by tweeting: "Officer? I would like to report a joke."

The late-night TV host doubled down on his criticisms of Greene on his ABC show on Friday, describing her as "probably the worst woman in American politics" and calling her out for complaining about threats of violence when she has previously endorsed assassinating top Democratic politicians.

Kimmel also poked fun at Greene who called on Capitol police for help after being one of a handful of Republicans to vote against awarding them a Congressional Gold Medal for their work during the January 6 Capitol riot.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Greene's office told Insider that it "takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously."

"Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene. It will not be tolerated," the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the US Capitol Police told Insider on Thursday: "We cannot confirm or discuss any potential investigations."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 35

Greg Wesley
15h ago

😻 He's right. GOP Karen Green is a GOP QNUT. JFK and Abraham Lincoln are coming back to meet with Trump in the White House next year , she claims.

Reply
9
THEUMRCN
2d ago

Call the gespacho police. If it’s credible they will call the commander AND Chief.

Reply
23
Joan Castle
1d ago

she is a domestic terrorist looking for attention no matter how evil it is!

Reply
31
