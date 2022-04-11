ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

Woman shot, child critically injured in shooting at apartment complex in Texas City

 10 hours ago

Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex where a woman and child were shot in Texas City Friday night.

Texas City police were in the area of 13th Avenue N. and 21st Street N. when they received a call from a woman that stated she heard gunshots in the area and was hit by a bullet around 1 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman on the staircase of the Tradewinds Apartments with a gunshot wound to the leg. While officers were attending to her wound, the woman asked if someone could go to her apartment and check on her child, police say.

Officers checked the woman's apartment and found a child between the ages of two and three years old in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

The child was transported by the University of Texas Medical Branch in critical condition. The woman was transported to UTMB Galveston in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409- 643-5720.

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information, and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 409 945-TIPS (8477) or contact them online

Republican Joe
1d ago

Well if this woman don't know the killer's ethnicity of the person who tried to kill her own child maybe part of the problem. We know one thing it wasn't a WHITE because it would started with that.

Sandra Sanders Swift
1d ago

she heard gunshots and was hit in the leg, yet in her apartment was a small child with multiple gunshot wounds. lines are not connecting here to me... they came in her home? out to shoot her child and she don't know this person ? didn't see anyone? waiting on the whole story, the truth ! God bless that child

