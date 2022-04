KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Members of the Knoxville Fire Department gathered at the training academy Friday night to honor seven people who earned new titles in the department. Six of them were promoted to captain. After more than a year of going through the promotion process, along with a week of intense training and classes, those firefighters are taking on a new leadership role. They will be one of the first people to respond in cases of emergencies.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 DAYS AGO