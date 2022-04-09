ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Live Updates | Tiger Woods tees off in Round 3 of Masters

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOVdG_0f4TYo7i00
Masters Golf Tiger Woods reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

___

1 p.m.

Tiger Woods has teed off in the third round of the Masters, looking to slice into a nine-stroke deficit between him and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

In his first official tournament since a horrific car crash nearly 14 months ago, Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Winning a sixth green jacket will be much more difficult.

Woods begins the round with a 1-over 145 score. Scheffler is at 8 under, five shots clear of the field and matching the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Only one player who previously built such a big margin at the halfway point failed to go on to win the green jacket.

Even so, Woods believes he still has a shot in the difficult conditions.

“It’s going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there,” he said “If you’re within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you’ve got a chance. So I just need to get there.”

___

12:35 p.m.

It looks like a tough day for going low at Augusta National.

With unseasonably cool temperatures and a stiff breeze whipping across the course, par will likely be a good score in the third round of the Masters.

Half the field has teed off so far. Si Woo Kim made an eagle at No. 2 to get back to even par overall, but only three other players are below par in the early stages of the round.

Scottie Scheffler tees off at 2:50 p.m. EDT, having a built a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes.

___

11:05 a.m.

The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy.

And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters.

Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament gets $2.7 million out of a total purse of $15 million. Both are tournament records.

It’s about a 30% increase over last year, when Hideki Matsuyama got $2.07 million from a purse of $11.5 million.

In terms of total dollars, it’s by far the biggest one-year increase in Masters history. Percentage-wise, the tournament saw a bigger jump from 1982 to 1983, when the purse and winner’s share both increased about 40%. The winner in 1982 got $64,000; the winner in 1983 got $90,000.

The Masters purse and first-place check now match what is offered at the first two stops of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship.

If Tiger Woods finishes eighth or better, he'll eclipse $10 million in career Masters earnings alone. A solo eighth finish would pay $465,000. Woods entered this week with $9,556,069 won in his Masters career, by far the most in tournament history.

___

10:30 a.m.

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50's when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn't tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
The Independent

Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Scottie Scheffler beats Rory McIlroy to win the green jacket

Scottie Scheffler has won The Masters after holding off the challenge of Cameron Smith and a sublime final-round performance from Rory McIlroy at Augusta to secure a first major title.It completes a stunning rise and caps a dominant run for the 25-year-old American, who in the space of 56 days has won his first professional tournament at the Phoenix Open, reached number one in the world rankings after a further two wins in four starts, and now claimed the green jacket.McIlroy, who started his round at +1 and at one point this week was 13 shots off the pace,...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

"It's like I hit a thousand putts" Tiger Woods after worst Masters round

Tiger Woods admitted after his worst ever round at The Masters it was like he hit "a thousand putts". There was always a big question over whether or not the 46-year-old would endure four days of walking at Augusta National. Woods was up for the fight and suggested he is...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler’s insane Masters record that all but guarantees green jacket

World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler ended day 1 of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National with a robust score that had him among the leaders at three strokes under par. Little did patrons at the Masters know that they were about to witness history at Augusta on the tournament’s second day. Scheffler proceeded to outdo himself, finishing round 2 five shots under par, giving him a five-stroke lead heading into the third round at Augusta. The five-stroke lead puts the world no. 1 in rare Masters company, all but guaranteeing he’ll be slipping on the green jacket, as noted by ESPN.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Fedex Cup#Tee#Augusta National
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Charl Schwartzel makes spectacular eagle at Masters

Charl Schwartzel may have kept his hopes of winning a second green jacket alive for at least one more day. During the third round of the Masters on Saturday at Augusta National, Schwartzel eagled the 10th hole from 136 yards out. Schwartzel, who won the Masters in 2011, scorched a 344-yard drive down the middle of the fairway to set up the eagle attempt.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
Aiken Standard

Kisner struggles in final round of Masters

AUGUSTA — Not much went right Sunday for Kevin Kisner in the final round of the Masters Tournament. Kisner, an Aiken native, tied his career worst for a round at the tournament, shooting a 5-over-par 77. He finishes the Masters with a combined score of 9 over across four rounds, tying his highest score competing at Augusta National Golf Club.
AIKEN, SC
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
91K+
Followers
96K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy