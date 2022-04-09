ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Behind the scenes of the golden arches

wvik.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Matt and Joy for a very inspiring and thought provoking episode of A Real Piece of Work, as they chat with Megen DiSanto, who works in global brand trust communications at McDonald’s. Megen talks about the path she took to get to where she is in the corporate...

www.wvik.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
RESTAURANTS
CNBC

Big food automation is making its way to Main Street's menu

Chipotle has begun testing a robot chip maker, but automation in the food industry is also moving down from the biggest fast-food chains to small businesses. Local restaurants are investing in self-ordering kiosks; robots that track inventory are becoming less expensive, and packaging bots can be hired at a cost lower than temp workers.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

This Well-Known Retailer is Making Money in a Surprising Way

A retailer well known for its home design and kitchen products is finding success in an under-appreciated way, according to the company's CEO. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, which created, fashion, food and fun to sell quality home designs in the 20th century, now sees its business of selling its products direct to businesses growing rapidly.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Iowa Business
Bettendorf, IA
Business
Davenport, IA
Business
City
Bettendorf, IA
country1037fm.com

Is This The Future Of Fast Food?

In the aftermath of the pandemic, one of the things that I’ve found most distressing is the lack of enthusiasm by many to return to work. This is especially true when it comes to those that were in the food service industry. I’m not sure where this mindset came from, but so many decided that all-of-the-sudden they were worth double, triple, ten times in compensation what they were before. It still makes me scratch my head. Anyway, I remember having a conversation with a fast-food franchise manager who opined, “This is going to backfire on people. These companies will just find a way to automate and eliminate their jobs. When they discover that they aren’t qualified to go from working the drive thru to running a Fortune 500 company overnight, they’re going to regret it.” Meet RoboBurger. RoboBurger is the name of a company and machine recently installed in Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall. Its vending machine is described on its website as the “biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave.”
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy