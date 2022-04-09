ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Customs House & Museum hosts women's art display

By STAFF REPORT
mainstreetclarksville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is currently hosting the exhibit Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists exhibition to celebrate women in art. This juried show includes 124 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA). AWA is a nonprofit membership organization made up of women...

