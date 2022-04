The historic Gibson-Grant Log House, which is usually only open for tours for a few hours on the weekend, is open every day this week for spring break. Every day this week until Saturday, the historic cabin will be open for tours where volunteer guides from the Denton County Office of History and Culture will welcome guests and provide information about the cabin and the evolution of early homesteads on the Texas frontier, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO