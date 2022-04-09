ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

European roundup: Atlético Madrid defeat hits Champions League buildup

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hk6y6_0f4TY0Gl00
Real Mallorca's Vedat Muriqi celebrates after scoring what turned out to be the winner against Atlético Madrid.

Atlético Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at lowly Mallorca to end their six-game winning streak in La Liga as they prepared for their Champions League quarter‑final second leg against Manchester City.

Diego Simeone rested several players before Wednesday’s home leg against City and Atlético struggled to find their rhythm against fourth-bottom Mallorca, who were on a run of seven consecutive league losses. The winner was scored in the 71st minute by the Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi, who converted a penalty past Jan Oblak after Reinildo Mandava fouled Pablo Maffeo.

“We need to do more, we need to do better,” Oblak told Movistar Plus. “Yes, we were tired after last Tuesday’s game at Manchester City when we didn’t play a good game, it was a disappointing result, but there is no excuse.

“They are fighting for survival and came to the game with a purpose. We should have expected that and be up to our standards.”

The result left Atlético fourth in the table on 57 points, level with Barcelona, who have two games in hand and visit Levante on Sunday, and three points behind second-placed Sevilla, who beat Granada 4-2 on Friday. Real Madrid, meanwhile, extended their lead at the top to 12 points by defeating Getafe 2-0 thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vázquez.

In Italy Inter closed the gap on the Serie A leaders, Milan, to one point overnight after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona. Inter built on their crucial 1-0 win over Juventus last weekend with a comfortable victory at the San Siro.

Two goals in the first half put them beyond the visitors, with Nicolò Barella’s fine, half-volleyed finish and a tap-in from Edin Dzeko on the half-hour mark doing the damage. Danilo D’Ambrosio had a great chance to score another late on but fired too close to the Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò, who tipped the ball on to a post. Inter go above Napoli, who face Fiorentina on Sunday, into second on 66 points from 31 matches. Milan visit Torino.

Inter’s coach, Simone Inzaghi, said: “I know how hard we work, I know how much the boys care … I know the path we are pursuing. There are seven [games] to go, we are all there, we will have to fight in every game because the pitfalls in this Serie A are always around the corner.”

Dusan Vlahovic pounced 15 minutes from time to earn Juventus a 2-1 comeback victory at Cagliari. Juve made a slow start in Sardinia and fell behind when Italy striker Joao Pedro stroked the hosts into a 10th-minute lead. The visitors dominated the remainder of the opening period and got themselves back on level terms on the stroke of half-time when Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt headed home.

There was only going to be one winner as Juve remained well on top in the second half, with the pressure finally telling as the January signing Vlahovic scored his fifth league goal since arriving in Turin to seal victory for his new side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DDF2_0f4TY0Gl00
Robert Lewandowski scores from the penalty spot to give Bayern Munich victory against Augsburg. Photograph: Christof Stache/AFP/Getty Images

Bayern Munich needed an 82nd-minute penalty from Robert Lewandowski to snatch a 1-0 victory over visitors Augsburg and protect their nine-point lead with five matches remaining.

Lewandowski converted the spot-kick awarded for a handball, breaking Augsburg’s valiant resistance, to keep Bayern comfortably clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-0 against VfB Stuttgart on Friday, and on course for a record-extending 10th straight league crown.

Bayern, who suffered their first Champions League loss of the season in midweek after going down 1-0 at Villarreal in their quarter-final first leg, were toothless for much of the game, without a single corner in the first half.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Lewandowski thought he had finally broken the deadlock with a 47th-minute header but the Augsburg keeper Rafal Gikiewicz somehow got a hand to the ball to push it away.

Bayern finally won the penalty after a VAR review of a Reece Oxford handball and Lewandowski stepped up to send Gikiewicz the wrong way for his 32nd league goal of the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Robert Lewandowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Kosovo#European#Jan Oblak#Italy Inter#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy