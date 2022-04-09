ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Championship roundup: Nottingham Forest third after win over Birmingham

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qlPH_0f4TXu8d00
Keinan Davis celebrates his goal in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Birmingham.

Nottingham Forest secured a fifth consecutive Championship victory with a 2-0 win over Birmingham, putting Fulham’s promotion party on hold.

An early goal from on-loan Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis and a powerful second-half header from Scott McKenna put Steve Cooper’s side in front, and Forest comfortably saw out 12 minutes of added-time after an injury to Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge following a collision with Djed Spence.

The result extended Forest’s unbeaten league run to 10 matches, and denied Fulham the chance to confirm their promotion against Coventry on Sunday.

Quick Guide

League One results

Show

Sheffield United and Bournemouth both dropped points in the race for promotion in an edgy 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane. United were denied what they felt was a clear penalty late on when referee Dean Whitestone waved away appeals after Morgan Gibbs-White was felled in the box. Moments later, with practically the last kick of the game, Filip Uremovic sent a half-volley wide.

Paul Heckingbottom said he had spoken to the referee about the penalty call after the game. The Sheffield United manager said: “I don’t know why I bothered. You go in to see them wanting to knock their heads off and then come out having behaved yourself and just feel even more frustrated.”

Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes were hit by back-to-back home defeats as they lost 1-0 to Hull. Keane Lewis-Potter struck the only goal with 15 minutes remaining and Boro, who lost by the same score at home to Fulham in midweek, are three points off the top six.

Blackburn also missed the chance to climb into the play-off places after being held 1-1 by Blackpool at Ewood Park. Blackpool defender Marvin Ekpiteta’s effort soon after the interval cancelled out Sam Gallagher’s early opener for Blackburn.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

QPR’s miserable run continued as they slipped to a fifth straight defeat, beaten 2-1 at Preston. Hoops defender Jimmy Dunne’s first-half own-goal put Preston ahead and they doubled their lead through Cameron Archer early in the second half. Andre Gray’s late penalty for the visitors was scant consolation.

Barnsley’s survival hopes were dealt a blow as they lost 4-1 at Millwall. Millwall defender Danny McNamara scored his first goals for the club either side of half-time. Romal Palmer fired Barnsley back into it, but Oliver Burke restored Millwall’s two-goal lead and Benik Afobe smashed home their fourth.

Stoke made it three wins from their last four with a 3-1 win at West Brom. Jake Livermore’s first-half own goal gave Stoke the lead and Jacob Brown headed his 12th goal of the season after the break to put them 2-0 up. Callum Robinson’s eighth of the season for West Brom set up a grandstand finish but Stoke sealed the points through Lewis Baker’s stoppage-time effort.

Quick Guide

League Two results

Show

Joel Piroe struck an early double as Swansea won 2-1 against Derby. Piroe struck his 17th and 18th goals of the season inside the first 16 minutes to put Swansea in control before Tom Lawrence’s penalty for Derby reduced the deficit.

Will Vaulks secured Cardiff a 2-1 win at struggling

. Lucas João’s header gave Reading an early lead, but Alfie Doughty curled Cardiff level and Vaulks struck five minutes from time.

Jonson Clarke-Harris rescued a point for 10-man Peterborough in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City. Rob Atkinson headed City in front and Peterborough defender Joe Ward was shown a straight red card for his second-half challenge on Andreas Weimann, but Posh hit back to level through Clarke-Harris’s close-range finish.

Pos Team P GD Pts

1 Fulham 39 61 83

2 AFC Bournemouth 39 27 73

3 Nottm Forest 39 25 67

4 Huddersfield 40 9 66

5 Luton 40 14 65

6 Sheff Utd 41 12 65

7 Blackburn 41 10 63

8 Middlesbrough 40 10 62

9 Millwall 41 5 61

10 QPR 41 2 59

11 West Brom 41 5 57

12 Preston North End 41 -3 57

13 Swansea 40 -5 57

14 Coventry 40 1 56

15 Stoke 41 6 55

16 Blackpool 40 -3 53

17 Cardiff 40 -14 49

18 Birmingham 41 -17 45

19 Bristol City 41 -21 45

20 Hull 41 -11 44

21

41 -29 37

22 Barnsley 40 -29 29

23 Derby 41 -7 28

24 Peterborough 41 -48 28

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Russell and Sarr lift Huddersfield to third as Luton pay penalty for miss

Huddersfield moved up to third in the Championship table after Jon Russell’s fine finish and Naby Sarr’s late header secured a 2-0 victory over Luton. The visitors were left to rue a missed penalty from their top scorer, Elijah Adebayo, in between Huddersfield’s second-half goals. Carlos Corberan’s men are four points behind second-placed Bournemouth having played two games more, but moved four clear of their opponents and have a six-point cushion in the battle for play-off places.
SOCCER
BBC

County Championship: Warwickshire and Surrey draw run-fest

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston, Birmingham (day four):. Warwickshire 531: Burgess 178, Lamb 106, Hain 78; Topley 3-97 Warwickshire (13 pts) drew with Surrey (13 pts) Michael Burgess hit a career-best 178 as Warwickshire began the defence of their County Championship by drawing with Surrey. Resuming the day on...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Will Vaulks
Person
Alfie Doughty
Person
Lucas João
Person
Andreas Weimann
Person
Neil Etheridge
BBC

County Championship: Kent fight back against Essex in high-scoring game

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three):. Essex 514: Critchley 132, Browne 107, A Cook 100; Bird 3-85 Ben Compton and Jordan Cox added their names to the list of century makers as Kent produced an excellent fightback against Essex at Chelmsford. Compton's 129 and...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Birmingham#Fulham#Afc Bournemouth#Aston Villa#Coventry
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Guardian

Steve Sutcliffe obituary

My father, Steve Sutcliffe, who has died suddenly, aged 75, worked for the Guardian for nearly 20 years, becoming administration manager in 1980. The highlight of his career was the move of the paper’s printing operations from Gray’s Inn Road to the Isle of Dogs, in east London – the contract for the new print site was agreed in 1984 and the first papers rolled off its presses in 1988.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

236K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy