‘Outer Range’s Josh Brolin And Cast On Creating A “Neo-Western” With An “Otherworldly Element” – Contenders TV

Outer Range kicked off Deadline’s Contenders TV event with a panel featuring Josh Brolin , Imogen Poots , Tom Pelphrey , Tamara Podemski and Lili Taylor to discuss the Amazon Prime series.

“There were a few series I had been offered,” Brolin said, “but then you say ‘do you have a subject matter that is going to sustain me?’ and I think this is on an absurdist enough level that we can go in so many different directions.”

Brolin stars as Royal Abbott in this mystery thriller. As the Abbotts are dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, an untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture.

“You have Yellowstone and the Western genre is back,” Brolin said, “and then everybody is trying to piggyback on that thing. I think what we’ve done is create a danger zone, and it doesn’t feel safe.”

“Being British I was really obsessed with the American west and the myth of the American west growing up,” Poots said, “so getting to be a part of it and deconstruct it, and have this otherworldly element was just a dream come true.”

“Sheriff Joy, to me, is the light in a very dark world,” Podemski said. “I was brought to this particularly because its a Western turned upside down, and I love the way that people are describing it as a Neo-Western because Hollywood isn’t really known for its truthful depiction of Native Americans, so this was really attractive to me because we have a great opportunity to bring audiences a very different narrative.”

Outer Range premieres April 15 on Amazon Prime for an eight-episode run.

