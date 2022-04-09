‘With Love’ Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett Talks The Show’s Spirit Of Diversity & Representation & Season 2 Theme — Contenders TV

Click here to read the full article.

With Love creator and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett says that the spirit of diversity and representation that drives the romantic dramedy’s interpersonal, interfamily and intergenerational love stories was both necessary and overdue.

“Turns out it wasn’t that hard.” Calderón Kellett said with ironic understatement during Deadline’s Contenders TV panel with the Amazon Prime Video series’ cast members Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato , Isis King and Rome Flynn . “This series really came out of the pandemic and feeling sad and missing family, missing big gatherings, and my Instagram was a barrage of violence against black and brown and queer nation people. And so I wanted to give something a salve to these communities specifically, where we could see ourselves trauma-free, experiencing love and joy and thriving.”

“That’s what the show is about: It’s about love,” Calderón Kellett added, noting that mainstream audiences are more than ready for the show’s depiction of Latino familial culture and LGBTQ+ relationships. “I have more than one queer person in my family. Everyone’s over it. And so let’s show the world what love and acceptance looks like.”

“Representation really is so meaningful,” she explained. “And for Latinos, especially right now. There is a graveyard of wonderful Latino shows this past year that we have seen go away and to be able to continue this story of you know, Mexicans, Afro Cubans, queer people, all finding love all loving each other.

“There’s also little things, like they’re business owners,” Calderón Kellett revealed. “The Diaz family owns a business; they’re starting intergenerational wealth, which is something that our community doesn’t talk about a lot. The Diaz men own a construction company, because Latinos are the number one minority in terms of building businesses. We don’t know that because we don’t see ourselves reflected. So while the show is a rom-com, it’s really about righting the wrongs of not seeing ourselves in this space. Falling in love having joy thriving that we really need to see. So that was in everything in the show.”

Following Season 1, which ended with a cliffhanger, Calderón Kellett hinted as to what’s to come in Season 2, revealing that the new season will focus on a wedding. Each episode will cover a day chronicling the events leading to the nuptials.

Calderón Kellett said the show even provided experiences for some of seasoned cast Latino members with long experiences in Hollywood, including Benito Martinez and Constance Marie.

“I remember when they walked into the Diaz house and Constance started crying, and she was like, Oh, we get to have a nice house? We never get to have a nice house on TV,’” she recalled. “And that just tells you how much work we have to do. And so for me, it was just the joy of with both of these legends who have been working forever and finally they just get to play a married couple that shows what’s it look like to be in love in your 50s, to have sustainable love.”

