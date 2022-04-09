ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline Contenders Television Arrivals – Day 1: Josh Brolin, Selena Gomez, Amber Ruffin, Bob Odenkirk And More – Photo Gallery

By Brandon Choe
 2 days ago
Deadline’s annual Contenders Television kicked off at Paramount Studios on Saturday by hosting panel guests including Josh Brolin of Outer Range , Selena Gomez of Only Murders In The Building , Amber Ruffin of The Amber Ruffin Show , Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul among many others.

Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from Deadline’s annual TV award-season kickoff event.

Deadline Contenders Television is sponsored by Apple TV+ , Eyepetizer , Final Draft , Los Siete Misterios , and Michter’s . Partners include: Desalto , Film AlUla , Four Seasons Resort Maui , Jason Mizrahi Design , ModMD , The American Pavilion , and Tidelli .

Deadline

Deadline

