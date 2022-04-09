Deadline Contenders Television Arrivals – Day 1: Josh Brolin, Selena Gomez, Amber Ruffin, Bob Odenkirk And More – Photo Gallery
Deadline’s annual Contenders Television kicked off at Paramount Studios on Saturday by hosting panel guests including Josh Brolin of Outer Range , Selena Gomez of Only Murders In The Building , Amber Ruffin of The Amber Ruffin Show , Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul among many others.
