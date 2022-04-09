ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LASD Deputy Union Files New Action in Vaccine Discipline Dispute

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – The union representing Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies has filed a second legal action in its dispute with the Board of Supervisors concerning who has legal authority to suspend or fire deputies for noncompliance with the county’s mandatory coronavirus vaccination order. The Association...

