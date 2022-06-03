ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Game Subscription Services

By Dan Ackerman
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake no mistake about it, subscription services are the future of gaming. The Xbox and PlayStation platforms are largely built around monthly subscriptions required for even basic features like online multiplayer. That's not as true for the Nintendo Switch yet, but that console has a multitiered subscription option as...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iMessage Gets New Delete and Edit Feature

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iMessage is going to get more powerful thanks to a new Delete and Edit feature coming to iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday. The feature allows...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro Gets New M2 Chip Starting at $1,299

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. As part of its annual World Wide Developers Conference, Apple has announced updates to the 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop. The new version adds the more robust M2 chips, supports up to 24GB of...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Forgot Your Apple ID Password? This iOS 15 Trick Might Help

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subscription Services#Online Games#Cloud Gaming#Free Games#Game Console#Video Game#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox Game Pass
CNET

AT&T Adjusts Top Plan, Removes Unlimited Elite and HBO Max Option

AT&T no longer bundles HBO Max with its top unlimited plan. The move means the carrier does not offer a video streaming service with any of its wireless plans, though existing customers who have HBO Max included can still use the service. Verizon has announced that HBO Max will be...
ECONOMY
CNET

Best Wi-Fi Speaker for 2022

Wireless audio for the home has been with us for some time. However, speakers that use Wi-Fi streaming as an alternative to Bluetooth have grown over the last few years. One of Wi-Fi's biggest selling features is the ability to control music in a multiroom environment, with the added bonus that almost all Wi-Fi speakers also offer voice control via Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. This allows you to request a song and it plays back on the same, great-sounding speaker. For more on this, don't miss CNET's guide to the best smart speakers.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best AV Receiver for 2022

Modern AV receivers offer everything you need with power a high-quality home theater system. There are plenty of receivers on the market and they include a grab-bag of features such as 8K video, Dolby Atmos and Wi-Fi music streaming. So how do you know which is the best AV receiver...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Google Doodle Celebrates the Inventor of the Espresso Machine

Google on Monday is commemorating the birth of the inventor of the espresso machine with a Doodle. On June 6, when you go to the search giant's home page, you can see a triptych of animated watercolor images showing the blueprint and inner workings of an espresso maker. Angelo Moriondo...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

Snag This Budget-Friendly 14-Inch Asus Chromebook for Over Half Off Today

Not everyone needs to drop thousands of dollars on an ultra-powerful high-end laptop. For most people who only need a computer for browsing the web, streaming shows and typing up emails, a Chromebook is usually more than sufficient. They're simple, user-friendly and a lot more affordable than a typical laptop. And today only at Best Buy, you can save even more with over half-off this Asus Chromebook. Now through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), Best Buy has this 14-inch Asus Chromebook on sale for $119 ($150 off), which is one of the all-time lowest prices we've seen on this model.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Don't Download the iOS 16 Beta to Your iPhone Yet (But if You Must, Here's How)

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. After months of rumors, Apple unveiled its next operating system, iOS 16, at its WWDC 2022 keynote Monday. And now that the developer beta is here, you can download and install it on your iPhone right away. At least, as long as you're a paying member of the Apple Developer Program, and as long as you're willing to take the risk.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Browse the Web Privately With DuckDuckGo. How to Get Started

Free privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption. In an age of data leaks, breaches, scandals and growing concerns over cyberattacks, the company caters to internet users' increasing desire for privacy. DuckDuckGo saw more than 50 million app downloads...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2022: iOS 16, MacBook Air With M2 and More

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. As usual, Apple's WWDC 2022 was jam-packed with something for everyone, from Apple's flagship iPhone operating system, iOS 16, and its latest chip, the M2, to the newest hardware that puts it all in (or on) your hands -- in this case, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13. High-profile new features include Safety Check, which is intended to help people in danger of domestic violence.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

YouTube TV Brings Live Surround Sound to Roku, Android Streaming Devices

Google says its live TV streaming service YouTube TV is rolling out 5.1 surround sound on Android TV, Google TV and Roku this week. The company shared the news in a series of tweets this afternoon, saying: "We know you've been waiting, and it's *finally* ready. 5.1 Audio is rolling out this week across Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices."
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Save on Laptops and Accessories During Staples' Tech Savings Event

Sure, school is out for the summer, but that doesn't mean you can't prepare for the new year early by shopping for tech gear for you or your kids. Today, Staples is running its tech savings event with discounted products and software that anyone can use. Since there's no visible end to this sale, you should have plenty of time to browse and buy, but don't hesitate to get anything while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 16 for the iPhone Debuts at WWDC 2022

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. iOS 16, the next major version of iPhone software, made its debut at WWDC 2022, Apple's annual developer conference. There are actually quite a bit of new features, big, small and in-between. iOS 16 adds new ways to communicate like being able to edit messages you already sent in the Messages app, new tools to personalize your iPhone like the ability to customize the way your lock screen looks and new automations for sharing like the ability to have shared Photo Libraries with friends. All these add up to an iOS that feels fresh and contemporary. iOS 16 will likely be released this September alongside the heavily rumored iPhone 14 and will be available for the iPhone 8 and later.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy